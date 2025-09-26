Listen Live
Celebrate National Pancake Day 2025 in Indianapolis

Published on September 26, 2025

National Pancake Day 2025 is here and Indianapolis has plenty of reasons to celebrate. On September 26, restaurants across the city are honoring everyone’s favorite breakfast comfort food with deals and specials that make it easy to indulge. Whether you enjoy your pancakes stacked high, filled with fruit, or topped with whipped cream, today is the perfect excuse to grab a fork and dig in.

Several national chains are rolling out can’t-miss offers. Cracker Barrel is serving all-you-can-eat pancakes for just five dollars. Perkins American Food Co. is offering a free small stack of buttermilk pancakes with any purchase if you show up in pajamas and mention the day. Corner Bakery Cafe is celebrating with any pancake for only $4.99. Each deal is dine-in only, making it a fun outing with family or friends.

IHOP, of course, celebrates on its own calendar. The chain hosted its Free Pancake Day earlier this year on March 4, 2025, offering a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. Fans can already look forward to the event returning in late winter or early spring next year.

If you prefer local flavor, Indianapolis has no shortage of pancake spots worth a visit. Lincoln Square Pancake House is beloved for its blueberry stuffed pancakes. Good Morning Mama’s, a retro-style brunch stop, is known for its “perfect pancakes.” Milktooth in Fountain Square serves creative Dutch baby pancakes that are both sweet and savory. Wild Eggs offers bold flavors like carrot cake pecan pancakes, while Hotcakes Emporium earns praise for its light and fluffy stacks.

National Pancake Day 2025 is more than a food holiday. It is a chance to slow down, share a meal, and savor one of the simplest joys in life.

