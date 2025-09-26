Nas beats Jay-Z once again, but this time the competition has nothing to do with music. The hip hop legend just secured the winning bid to expand Resorts World in Queens, beating out Jay-Z’s proposal for Times Square. The project will turn the Queens location into the largest casino in the country, complete with a sports and media complex.

While the days of lyrical battles between Nas and Jay-Z are long behind them, the spirit of competition clearly remains alive. The New York casino battle drew attention across the city, and many saw it as a high-stakes rematch between two icons who have shaped hip hop and now shape business.

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

The win for Nas is significant. Not only does it expand his influence in business and real estate, but it also creates new opportunities for jobs and entertainment in Queens. Local leaders have celebrated the move, with Queens Borough President Donovan Richards even joking, “Sorry, Jay-Z. We win again.” That statement echoed the playful rivalry that has followed both artists for decades.

Jay-Z’s Times Square vision was bold, but this round went to Nas, who continues to prove that his impact reaches far beyond music. From classic albums to major investments, Nas has shown that longevity comes from evolving and seizing the right opportunities.

The New York casino battle may be over, but fans know these two titans will always be linked. Whether on the mic or in boardrooms, Nas and Jay-Z continue to push the culture forward, inspiring new generations to dream bigger. And this time, Nas walks away with bragging rights, not from the studio, but from the business table.