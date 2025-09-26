Listen Live
Sports

The Fever look to regain the series lead against the Aces

The Indiana Fever are back on their home floor Friday night for Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces, with the series tied 1-1

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game Two
Source: Ian Maule / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever are back on their home floor Friday night for Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces, with the series tied 1-1.

“No, I honestly, I think there’s no pressure,” said Fever forward Aliyah Boston. “I think going into the game, the best thing is playing free, that’s when we played our best basketball the entire season, and I think it’s exciting to be here, I think our fans will be super loud, but as for pressure, no.”

The Fever will have home court advantage and know playing at Gainbridge is an added benefit.

“Rocking, the fans are going to be rocking. That’s the one thing we love about our fan base, they bring the energy and help us out,” said Fever forward Natasha Howard.

“It certainly gives us an advantage in terms of emotion,” added head coach Stephanie White. “And our players, when they hear the crowd, when they hear cheers, it gives them an added boost, some adrenaline.”

The Fever are coming off a 27-point loss in Game 2 where they turned the ball over 22 times.

“Game 2, they took away a lot of things, like us scoring in the paint; they took that away right there. They were more aggressive than us,” said Howard.

“28 points off of turnovers? Not good enough, understanding that you have to withstand a knock, a punch in the face, you have to be able to withstand that, but their runs can’t be as significant as they were,” said White.

But bouncing back is nothing new for this Fever squad that has bonded together every step of the way.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Boxing Match On Netflix
Athletes

Tyson Settles Lawsuit Over Jay-Z, DMX, Ja Rule Song in Jake Paul Fight Video

Trey Songz
News

Trey Songz settles $20M sexual harassment suit

Funkfest DJ Geno
Entertainment

DJ Geno: 40 Years of Keeping Indy Live

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-DEMOCRATS-HOLIDAY
Public Figures

Kamala Harris Uses Kendrick Lamar Song as Epigraph in New Memoir

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close