BLERD ALERT! 10 Iconic Debut Black Comic Book Hero Covers

Happy National Comic Book Day!

To all our fellow Blerds out there and those who love us, we know diving into the pages of a good comic book at the end of the day is all it takes to make things right. Even though any day can be the right occasion to go pick up an issue, we hope you all made some time today especially to crack open a comic or two…or an entire library edition, but who’s counting?!

We can proudly confirm though that our people are looking real good out here, Black and boldly etched into the fantastical realm of modern day comic book culture.

Of course, it’s been a long journey to get to this pivotal point in the game where huge barriers still need to be broken down. While the esteemed Golden Age of Comic Books began somewhere in the late 1930s, for us the Black heroes didn’t really start rolling in until the late 1960s. When they did though, many made epic debuts that would go on to create legendary character legacies that’ve expanded into film, television, collectibles and anything imaginable within an animated franchise.

As our own special nod to Comic Book Day, we decided to take a quick look back at the unforgettable debut issues of Black superheroes that we all still love decades later. Not all would immediately achieve title status on their first cover, but even as a featured guest they made lasting impressions on fans based on artistic expression alone. No one needed to know whether Black Panther was a good or bad guy to immediately rock with his ominous Fantastic Four debut, nor did we care if The Falcon was friend or foe to Captain America in order to get down with his shade of green.

It was their cultural impact that mattered, and many years later we’re still thankful they all arrived.

Enjoy National Comic Book Day with us by taking a look at 10 iconic debut covers of pioneering Black superheroes. Did we miss any?



1. Fantastic Four #52 (1966)

Introducing Black Panther, King T’Challa of Wakanda. Always feels good to say that.

2. Captain America #117 (1969)

Breaking the barrier of Black superheroes in mainstream comics, the introduction of Sam Wilson’s Falcon (and later the next Captain America) will forever be a staple.

3. Green Lantern (Volume 2) #87 (1971)

John Stewart’s first run as Green Lantern came with some serious strength if you ask us. Just look at that snarl!

4. Luke Cage, Hero for Hire #1 (1972)

Although Luke Cage was essentially demoted to a co-star after the grand debut of his own series, and then ignored for much of the 90s, this was a memorable debut that set up the groundwork for a major comeback in later years.

5. Wonder Woman #204 (1973)

The only thing we would’ve loved more about Nubia’s debut is if her Nubian skin wasn’t covered head-to-toe in armor.

6. The Tomb of Dracula #10 (1973)

Blade The Vampire-Slayer has made some major changes since his debut — more leather, less Soul Glo — but it’s always cool to know he started off as an afro-rocking soul brother.



7. Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975)

Storm literally did just that when she debuted alongside other prominent X-Men like Nightcrawler and Colossus. However, none compare to she. Ever!

8. Black Lightning #1 (1977)

D.C.’s first Black superhero to have his own series came a tad bit later than we would’ve liked, but it was a huge step forward nonetheless.



9. Action Comics #521 (1981)

With Teyana Taylor rumored to play Vixen opposite of her real-life boyfriend Aaron Pierre as John Stewart in the upcoming live-action TV series Lanterns, now would be a perfect time to revisit this classic issue.





10. The Uncanny X-Men #282 (1991)

We don’t think any character has looked cooler than Bishop in his X-Men debut — literally out of this planet!

