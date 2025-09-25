Mariah Carey Addresses Viral Reaction to Muni Long Performing Her Song

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / other

Mariah Carey is finally addressing the viral moment that had fans buzzing earlier this year—her reaction to Muni Long performing her hit “We Belong Together.”

During a new interview with GQ published on Sept. 23, Carey, 56, was asked about the tribute performance that took place during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she was honored with the Icon Award. Muni Long, known for her smash hit “Made for Me,” took the stage to sing Carey’s 2005 classic. But a cutaway clip of Carey watching the set seemed to show her looking off to the side, sparking endless debate about whether she was unimpressed.

When asked directly about the performance, Carey admitted she hadn’t realized what was happening at the time. “I didn’t even hear the cover. I didn’t know it happened. No one told me,” she said, sounding surprised. After the interviewer clarified that Muni Long had indeed covered the song, Carey added, “I love Muni Long! I just didn’t know that she had done ‘We Belong Together’ [as a cover] ‘cause her song was so similar to ‘We Belong Together.’ I had no idea that she did ‘We Belong Together.’”

Once she learned the full story, Carey said she was touched, but with a caveat. “I love Muni Long, she’s a great person, umm, but I just don’t like people doing my songs,” she admitted. She went on to explain that her view mirrors that of Prince, who famously disliked artists covering his work. “I love ‘The Beautiful Ones’ so much. And I remember Prince, he didn’t like people to redo his songs. But he told me that he loved ‘Honey,’” Carey recalled.

As the clip continued to spread online, Muni Long herself stepped in to clear the air. Speaking to The Shade Room, the Grammy-winning artist explained that Carey personally invited her to perform the song as part of the tribute. “You thought I chose to get on TV and sing a Mariah Carey song? You thought that was my choice? Why would I do that? Nobody can sing Mariah’s songs like Mariah. Nobody,” she said.

Long added that Carey later complimented her set backstage, even though fans assumed otherwise. “She told me I did a great job, she appreciated it. And that’s it,” Long said, adding with a laugh that even if Carey had hated the performance, she still would have said “thank you.”

In the end, what fans took as shade turned out to be more about misinterpretation than malice. For Carey, it was simply about her natural discomfort with covers of her work, even when done in admiration. And for Long, it was a chance to pay homage to an icon—no matter what social media had to say about it.

