Entertainment

The Fix: Ray J Claims He’s Building a RICO Case

Ray J Claims He’s Building a RICO Case Against the Kardashians

Published on September 25, 2025

Ray J is back in the headlines with explosive claims about the Kardashians. During a livestream, he said he is working with federal authorities to build a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. He even compared the situation to Diddy’s trial, sparking instant debate online.

Here is the catch. Ray J has not provided any proof to back up his allegations. No federal agency has confirmed an investigation either. At this point, the claims remain unverified.

Kim and Kris have not responded to the accusations. That silence has fueled even more speculation on social media. Some fans believe Ray J is telling the truth, while others dismiss it as another round of drama.

This is not the first time Ray J has made headlines involving the Kardashians. Over the years, he has shared several accusations about his past with the family. However, his latest statements raise the stakes by mentioning federal involvement.

For now, these comments remain just that—comments without confirmation. Until evidence surfaces or authorities issue a statement, Ray J’s claims are part of a growing but unproven narrative.

Online chatter aside, this story shows how quickly celebrity drama spreads in the digital age. One livestream can spark nationwide headlines, even without verified facts.

