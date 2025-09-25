The Fix: Iconic Dreamgirls Duet

Fans finally got the Dreamgirls reunion they have been waiting for. On The Jennifer Hudson Show, Jennifer Hudson teamed up with Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday for a stunning duet of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.”

The song holds a special place in music history. Jennifer Holliday made it famous in 1981 when her voice shook Broadway. Twenty-five years later, Jennifer Hudson took the same anthem to Hollywood and won an Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls.

When the two women stood side by side, the stage lit up with power and emotion. Each verse carried decades of history, and their voices blended in a way that left the audience speechless. The crowd rose to its feet as the performance built to its unforgettable finale.

Hudson celebrated Holliday as a trailblazer who opened doors for countless artists. Holliday embraced Hudson as the star who carried the torch into a new era. Together, they created a bridge between generations that fans will never forget.

Social media erupted with praise. Viewers called the duet “goosebump worthy,” “legendary,” and “a once-in-a-lifetime performance.” The excitement proved how much this song still resonates, decades after its debut.

This was more than a musical performance. It was a celebration of legacy, respect, and the power of two extraordinary women who continue to inspire the world.