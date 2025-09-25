Student suffered second-degree burns at Warren Central High School

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — An east side father, Travis Peagler, is shocked at the damage done to his daughter’s hands during an after-school practice.

“I’m a former 82nd Airborne Division soldier. Jumping out of airplanes and all that, training to be an aeronaut. My hands have never looked the way her hands looked,” Peagler said.

The 14-year-old Warren Central High School freshman is still in the hospital recovering from second-degree burns after doing bear crawls on hot asphalt during majorette practice.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Wednesday night, her parents shared their concern, and the district told WRTV’s Amber Grigley, she wasn’t the only one hurt.

“How was practice? And she said, ‘Uh, it was all right or whatever, you know, not too good really.’ And so, I noticed she was holding her hands when I said, ‘Let me see your hands.’ So, she showed me her hands, and what I saw, I was a shock,” Peagler said.

A discovery last Thursday when Travis Peagler picked his daughter up from majorette practice at Warren Central High School.

“I’m like, ‘How did your hands get like that?’ And she said, ‘Well, the coach, uh, had us doing bear crawls,'” Peagler said.

Bear crawls on the track’s asphalt at the school’s stadium, sent Travis’ daughter home with multiple blisters. His daughter told him she was instructed to do extra because of her grades.

“I’m a former soldier. I’m all about discipline. Getting in shape, using hard exercises to discipline a child, but this isn’t discipline. It’s child abuse,” Peagler said.

Travis’ wife, Stacey Peagler, told WRTV that when she reached out to her daughter’s dance instructor, the story shifted.

“Immediately after I sent the pictures to her, I saw a link come through at first to all the parents, saying, ‘Hey, the girls had a great practice. It was pretty hard, though, for them. I’m proud of them. They pushed through. Some of the girls may come, you know, come home with some blisters, and you know it went through talking about the next practice, blah blah blah, this is the next performance,’ and at the end there’s an attachment for how to treat blisters,” said mom, Stacey Peagler.

Read more from WRTV here