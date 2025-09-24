Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Michael Pittman Jr. Mic’d Up During Colts Week 3 Blowout vs Titans

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was mic’d up during the Indianapolis Colts’ dominant Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts’ star showcased his energy on the field, providing fans with an inside look at his communication with teammates and his excitement during key plays.

Pittman’s mic’d-up moments captured his passion for the game and his role in the Colts’ impressive performance, adding a unique perspective to their blowout win.

Watch below from Colts’ X:

Michael Pittman Jr. Mic’d Up During Colts Week 3 Blowout vs Titans was originally published on 1075thefan.com