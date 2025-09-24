Listen Live
Sports

Indiana Fever Stumble in Game 2 Against Las Vegas Aces, Series..

Indiana Fever Stumble in Game 2 Against Las Vegas Aces, Series Tied 1-1

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game Two
Source: Ian Maule / Getty

Indiana Fever Stumble in Game 2 Against Las Vegas Aces, Series Tied 1-1

The Indiana Fever couldn’t maintain their Game 1 momentum, falling to the Las Vegas Aces 90-68 in Game 2 of the WNBA Playoffs semifinals on Tuesday night.

Despite the loss, the Fever head back to Indianapolis with the series tied 1-1 and a chance to reclaim control on their home court.

After a stunning Game 1 victory, where Kelsey Mitchell led the charge with 34 points, the Fever struggled to find their offensive rhythm in Game 2.

Mitchell was held to just 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting, as the Aces’ defense tightened up.

Odyssey Sims stepped up for Indiana, leading the team with 18 points, while Lexie Hull, playing through a back injury, added 15.

Aliyah Boston contributed 10 points but faced tough matchups in the paint.

The Fever’s resilience has been a hallmark of their playoff run, overcoming injuries to key players like Caitlin Clark and battling through adversity.

However, Las Vegas came out with urgency in Game 2, led by A’ja Wilson’s 25 points, nine rebounds, and five steals.

The Fever struggled to contain Wilson and NaLyssa Smith, who added 18 points for the Aces.

Indiana now looks to regroup as the series shifts to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 on Friday night.

With their home crowd behind them, the Fever will aim to rediscover the energy and execution that propelled them to their Game 1 upset.

Despite the setback, this team has shown time and again that they are not to be counted out.

Game 3 will be a critical opportunity for the Fever to take a step closer to their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2015.

Indiana Fever Stumble in Game 2 Against Las Vegas Aces, Series Tied 1-1  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Wine Down
Events

R&B After Hours-Wine and Dine At Prime 47

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-DEMOCRATS-HOLIDAY
Public Figures

Kamala Harris Uses Kendrick Lamar Song as Epigraph in New Memoir

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Podcast
Celebrity

Rickey Smiley Morning Show – 106.7 WTLCFM

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close