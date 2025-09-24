Listen Live
Sports

Thomas Bryant Signs One-Year Deal With Cavaliers

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Two
Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Thomas Bryant Joins Cleveland Cavaliers on One-Year Deal

Free agent center Thomas Bryant has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 28-year-old veteran brings eight years of NBA experience, having played for teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, and Indiana Pacers.

Last season, Bryant split time between the Miami Heat and the Pacers, appearing in 66 games and averaging 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Known for his energy, toughness, and improved shooting, Bryant also contributed during the Pacers’ playoff run, including a notable performance against Cleveland in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Over his career, Bryant has averaged 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 58.2% from the field.

His addition to the Cavaliers provides valuable depth behind All-Stars Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

Check out the Thomas bryants highlights from 2024-25 season:

Thomas Bryant Signs One-Year Deal With Cavaliers  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Wine Down
Events

R&B After Hours-Wine and Dine At Prime 47

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-DEMOCRATS-HOLIDAY
Public Figures

Kamala Harris Uses Kendrick Lamar Song as Epigraph in New Memoir

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Podcast
Celebrity

Rickey Smiley Morning Show – 106.7 WTLCFM

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close