The Fix: Tylenol Makers responds to Donald Trump

Published on September 24, 2025

The Tylenol safety debate is making headlines after Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested the pain reliever could be linked to autism. At a recent press conference, the two claimed pregnant women should avoid acetaminophen entirely and announced plans for new warning labels.


But the company behind Tylenol, Kenvue, fired back. They cite decades of research showing that acetaminophen is safe when used as directed. Medical experts agree. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the World Health Organization both affirm there is no proven link between Tylenol and autism.


Doctors warn that discouraging use of acetaminophen could leave pregnant women without a reliable way to manage pain or reduce fever. Untreated high fevers or discomfort can be dangerous for both mother and baby. In other words, skipping Tylenol without an alternative could create more health risks than it prevents.


The discussion also highlights how quickly health misinformation can spread. While public figures have influence, the scientific community stresses the importance of evidence-based guidance, especially during pregnancy.


For now, Tylenol safety remains well-supported by research. Used correctly, acetaminophen continues to be one of the safest over-the-counter options for managing pain and fever. Expectant mothers should always consult their healthcare provider before making any changes to their medication routine.

