Listen Live
Entertainment

Alicia Keys Stage Play Struggles Amid Soft Sales

Alicia Keys Being Urged to Hit the Stage to Save Her Play ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Alicia Keys
Source: Alicia Keys “In Common” artwork. alicia keys / RCA Records

Alicia Keys Being Urged to Hit the Stage to Save Her Play ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Alicia Keys is facing pressure to step into her Broadway show Hell’s Kitchen to boost ticket sales, as investors look to her as the main draw for audiences. The musical, based on her life, is struggling with soft sales, and insiders believe her presence on stage could turn things around. While Keys has confirmed she will perform a few hits at the end of some shows, the decision to fully join the production rests with her, as she holds the key to the show’s success and her own legacy. Source: https://nationalenquirer.com/alicia-keys-being-urged-to-hit-the-stage-to-save-her-play-hells-kitchen-amid-soft-ticket-sales

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Wine Down
Events

R&B After Hours-Wine and Dine At Prime 47

Trey Songz
News

Trey Songz settles $20M sexual harassment suit

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-DEMOCRATS-HOLIDAY
Public Figures

Kamala Harris Uses Kendrick Lamar Song as Epigraph in New Memoir

Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Boxing Match On Netflix
Athletes

Tyson Settles Lawsuit Over Jay-Z, DMX, Ja Rule Song in Jake Paul Fight Video

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close