Alicia Keys Being Urged to Hit the Stage to Save Her Play ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Alicia Keys is facing pressure to step into her Broadway show Hell’s Kitchen to boost ticket sales, as investors look to her as the main draw for audiences. The musical, based on her life, is struggling with soft sales, and insiders believe her presence on stage could turn things around. While Keys has confirmed she will perform a few hits at the end of some shows, the decision to fully join the production rests with her, as she holds the key to the show’s success and her own legacy. Source: https://nationalenquirer.com/alicia-keys-being-urged-to-hit-the-stage-to-save-her-play-hells-kitchen-amid-soft-ticket-sales