Fort Wayne Man Gets Prison Time For Killing Kroger Employee

Fort Wayne Man Gets 65-Year Prison Sentence for Killing Kroger Employee

Published on September 23, 2025

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind.–A Fort Wayne man named Jermard Lewis was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Tuesday for attacking and killing a Kroger employee in Waynedale back on December 7, 2023.

The incident occurred after an altercation between Lewis and the victim, Perla Nieto, in the store. Witnesses reported that Lewis and his girlfriend were escorted out of the store but returned later to carry out the attack. Despite admitting to the stabbing, Lewis received the maximum sentence for murder.

Nieto was 59 years old when she was killed. Police say Lewis admitted to them that he didn’t like the way Nieto treated him before he stabbed her. Officers say they also got surveillance video and photos of him committing the crime.

Several of Nieto’s family gave impact statements on Tuesday and said they are disgusted by Lewis’ actions. Her son, Jose Nieto Jr, said he cannot forgive Lewis for what he did. Jose says he has seen no signs of remorse from Lewis.

“How can you not say any form of apology? Even after you were literally caught red-handed,” said Nieto Jr when speaking to reporters after the hearing.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull called Lewis one of the worst criminals she’s seen in her nearly 30 years on the bench.

Lewis’ attorney says he has been diagnosed with Pathological Narcissistic Personality Disorder, but Gull said he had failed to comply with treatment.

Lewis said Tuesday that he plans on appealing the ruling. He has 30 days to file notice of that appeal.

