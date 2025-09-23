MTV’s Catfish Canceled After 12 Years

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Nev Schulman and Max Joseph announced on Instagram that their MTV reality show Catfish has been canceled after nine seasons.

“Catfish as we’ve known it is over, which is sad, but at the same time, what an incredible journey it’s been,” Schulman said in the social media video.

The hosts expressed gratitude to the show’s crew, contributors, and viewers for their support over the 12-year run of more than 300 episodes.

“That’s what the show was: you guys,” Schulman added. “Thank you for being a part of this, for turning what was an idea and a documentary into a global conversation about curiosity, compassion, and really setting a higher standard for how we should treat people and treat ourselves.”

Joseph said, “You guys have been awesome and you’ve made the show worth continuing to do. Even though I left, you still come up to me and tell me how much you love watching it.”

Catfish, inspired by a 2010 documentary, focused on deception in online dating and has come to an end, marking the conclusion of an incredible journey for the hosts and fans alike.

