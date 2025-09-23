Marlon Wayans Pushes Back on Critics After “Him”

Marlon Wayans pushes back on critics after his latest movie, Him, opened to a chilly 28% on Rotten Tomatoes. The sports-horror flick has received mixed reviews, but Marlon isn’t letting ratings define his work. He reminds audiences that art is subjective, and some classics weren’t loved immediately.

The film, blending elements of horror and sports, challenges traditional genres and showcases Marlon’s versatility. While critics may be hesitant, Marlon encourages viewers to watch with an open mind and judge for themselves. His goal isn’t approval—it’s sparking conversation and entertaining audiences.

Marlon Wayans pushes back with a reminder that creative vision often takes courage. Throughout his career, he’s balanced humor, social commentary, and innovation, showing that risk is part of the craft. Him continues that trend, even if early reception is mixed.

Source: Courtesy / Universal Pictures

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

For fans, the film is an invitation to explore something bold. Marlon’s approach emphasizes that artistry isn’t about pleasing everyone—it’s about expressing ideas with authenticity. Some of history’s most celebrated works faced skepticism at first, and Marlon’s confident response reinforces that truth.

Whether viewers love it or hate it, Marlon Wayans is leading the conversation. Him may be polarizing, but it proves that creative courage often makes the loudest impact. In a world quick to critique, he’s reminding audiences that enjoying art requires open eyes, open minds, and sometimes, a leap of faith.

Marlon Wayans pushes back, proving that confidence, vision, and humor can coexist—even in the face of harsh reviews. Fans can judge for themselves, but one thing is clear: Marlon isn’t waiting on anyone’s approval.