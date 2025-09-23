Listen Live
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Vincennes

Published on September 23, 2025

Hoosier Lottery
VINCENNES, Ind.–A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket has been sold in Vincennes at Cantwell Service Center on Washington Ave.

The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 3-29-42-46-59 with the Powerball of 15.

The Hoosier Lottery advises the ticket holder to check their ticket, keep it secure, seek financial advice, and contact customer service for claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Sept. 24, is an estimated $127 million.

