How Vegan are Indianapolis and Fort Wayne? Wallethub Weighs In

Wallethub

STATEWIDE–Indianapolis and Fort Wayne are both ranked in the Top 60 of a study recently done by Wallethub called “Best Cities for Vegans and Vegetarians.”

Indianapolis came in 36th and Fort Wayne was 54th out of the 100 most populated cities that were featured in the study. WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities across three key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Diversity, Accessibility & Quality and 3) Vegetarian Lifestyle.

They also examined each city based on such metrics as the cost of groceries for vegetarians, the share of restaurants serving meatless options and salad shops per capita.

Indianapolis ranked 35th in Affordability, 41st in Diversity, Accessibility, & Quality, and 30th in Vegetarian Lifestyle. Fort Wayne was ranked 44th, 69th, and 62nd in those categories respectively.

Portland, Oregon was ranked #1. Anchorage, Alaska came in at #100.

“While vegetarians and vegans are still a relatively small share of the population, businesses are recognizing their impact on their market. Just look at businesses like McDonald’s and Burger King incorporating Beyond Meat and Impossible burgers into their menus, for example. With meat prices rising significantly faster than vegetable prices, too, we may see a lot more people taking a foray into a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle in the near future,” said Wallethub analyst Chip Lupo.

