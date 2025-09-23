Team USA Shines in Tokyo with Record 16 Gold Medals

Team USA shines in Tokyo, and the world is taking notice. Alexis Holmes anchored the mixed 4x400m relay, bringing it home with a new championship record of 3:08.80. Her clutch finish beat the Netherlands and Belgium, delivering sweet redemption after last year’s heartbreak in Paris.

Sha’Carri Richardson also made history, snagging gold in the women’s 100m with a world-leading time that had the crowd on their feet. Her electrifying performance reminded everyone why she’s the queen of speed.

With Holmes’ and Richardson’s heroics leading the way, Team USA closed out the championships with a record 16 gold medals—the most ever at a single championship. The athletes’ dedication, talent, and teamwork made every moment unforgettable.

Off the track, Sha’Carri is keeping her momentum going. She stars alongside Serena Williams in Nike’s new SKIMS campaign, which also features Jordan Chiles, Chloe Kim, and Nelly Korda. Sha’Carri is proving that her influence extends beyond athletics, stepping into the spotlight with style, confidence, and purpose. Serena, of course, shows she’s more than tennis royalty—she’s a true cultural icon.

The Tokyo championships were more than just a competition—they were a celebration of determination, resilience, and excellence. Alexis Holmes’ anchor leg and Sha’Carri Richardson’s sprint are etched in history, inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Team USA shines not just in gold medals but in the way these athletes carry themselves, balancing sport, style, and cultural impact. From the track to campaigns with Serena, Team USA’s stars remind us why dedication and perseverance never go unnoticed.

Whether it’s Holmes’ historic relay or Richardson’s blazing 100m, Team USA has once again proven that grit, talent, and heart can create moments that last a lifetime.