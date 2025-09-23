Listen Live
WNBA Semifinals: Fever vs Aces Game 2 Preview

Published on September 23, 2025

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game One
Source: Ian Maule / Getty

WNBA Semifinals: Fever vs Aces Game 2 Preview

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Time: 9:30 PM ET
Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Broadcast: ESPN

The Indiana Fever stunned the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 with an 89-73 victory, led by Kelsey Mitchell’s explosive 34-point performance.

The Fever now hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series and are looking to carry their momentum into Game 2.

The Aces, led by MVP A’ja Wilson, are determined to bounce back and avoid heading to Indiana down 0-2.

Wilson struggled in Game 1, scoring just 16 points on 27.3% shooting, as the Fever’s defense, anchored by Aliyah Boston, dominated the paint and disrupted the Aces’ rhythm.

Las Vegas will need stronger contributions from their supporting cast, including Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, to even the series.

Key Matchups to Watch:

  • A’ja Wilson vs. Aliyah Boston: The battle in the paint will be crucial, with Wilson looking to regain her MVP form and Boston aiming to replicate her Game 1 dominance.
  • Kelsey Mitchell vs. Aces’ Perimeter Defense: Mitchell’s scoring will be a focal point for the Fever, while the Aces must find a way to contain her.

What’s at Stake:
The Aces, who finished the regular season with a 16-game win streak, are desperate to avoid an 0-2 hole as the series shifts to Indiana.

Meanwhile, the Fever are just two wins away from their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2015.

WNBA Semifinals: Fever vs Aces Game 2 Preview  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

