Trey Songz settles $20M sexual harassment suit

Published on September 23, 2025

Trey Songz has reportedly settled a multi-million-dollar lawsuit alleging sexual assault at a Miami nightclub. The R&B singer reached a confidential deal just weeks before the case was set to go to trial, according to legal documents. The plaintiff accused Songz of sexually violating her on January 1, 2018, at E11even Miami. The court has dismissed the case, with the details of the settlement remaining undisclosed. The plaintiff’s attorney confirmed that “the matter has been resolved.” Source: https://www.stlamerican.com/arts-and-entertainment/hot-sheet-arts-and-entertainment/trey-songz-settles-20m-sexual-harassment-suit/

