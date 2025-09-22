Source: Courtesy / Universal Pictures

Marlon Wayans addresses negative HIM reviews

Marlon Wayans has responded to the negative reviews of his new sports horror film HIM, produced by Jordan Peele. The movie follows an American football player training at an isolated compound owned by his quarterback hero, played by Wayans. Despite a 27% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Wayans defended the film on Instagram, emphasizing the difference between critical and audience opinions. He highlighted the disparity in scores for his past projects and encouraged viewers to form their own opinions. Despite the criticism, HIM earned $13.5 million at the U.S. box office and will be released in the U.K. on 3 October. Source: https://www.film-news.co.uk/news/UK/121166/Marlon-Wayans-addresses-negative-HIM-reviews