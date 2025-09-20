Source: General / Nelly

Nelly hints at a playful twist with Apple Bottoms return

Nelly has announced the comeback of his Apple Bottoms brand in collaboration with Bubly sparkling water, featuring limited-edition Apple Bubly Jeans with apple-shaped pockets. The partnership celebrates the revival of both brands’ apple-themed DNA and includes lifestyle accessories and beverages in a bundle available on the Apple Bottoms website. Nelly’s return to the fashion world acknowledges the evolution of urban fashion and the importance of creating experiences for customers. The collaboration blends nostalgia with innovation, appealing to both longtime fans and new audiences, showcasing a successful brand evolution strategy.

