Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Nelly hints at a playful twist with Apple Bottoms return

Published on September 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

wtlc Pick The Playlist - Help Us Pick the music we play
Nelly
Source: General / Nelly

Nelly hints at a playful twist with Apple Bottoms return

Nelly has announced the comeback of his Apple Bottoms brand in collaboration with Bubly sparkling water, featuring limited-edition Apple Bubly Jeans with apple-shaped pockets. The partnership celebrates the revival of both brands’ apple-themed DNA and includes lifestyle accessories and beverages in a bundle available on the Apple Bottoms website. Nelly’s return to the fashion world acknowledges the evolution of urban fashion and the importance of creating experiences for customers. The collaboration blends nostalgia with innovation, appealing to both longtime fans and new audiences, showcasing a successful brand evolution strategy.

Source: https://rollingout.com/2025/09/19/nelly-apple-bottoms-playful-twist-return/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

Brandy & Monica 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour asset
Entertainment

Monica Sets the Dress Code for The Boy Is Mine Tour

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Persia White
Entertainment

Persia White Hints at Possible Girlfriends Movie

A white car is driving down the road
Local

Speeding concerns on Meridian Street reach new high following crash

Wine Down
Events

R&B After Hours-Wine and Dine At Prime 47

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close