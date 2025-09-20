Source: Prince Williams/JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Prince Williams/JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX

A New Unfiltered Kanye West Documentary In Theaters This Weekend

An upcoming documentary titled “In Whose Name?” offers an unfiltered look at Kanye West’s life over six tumultuous years. The film promises to delve into the struggles and chaos that have defined the famous rapper’s recent years, leaving fans questioning their understanding of him. Kanye West’s unpredictable nature and controversial actions have kept the public intrigued, and this documentary aims to shed light on the man behind the headlines. You’ll see tons of famous faces throughout the documentary. Some of the biggest names include Kim Kardashian, Drake, Lady Gaga, LeBron James and Pharrell Williams.

There are appearances by political figures like Donald Trump and controversial personalities like Elon Musk and Candace Owens.

The director is Nico Ballesteros. He started this project when he was just 18 years old, and it’s his first major film as a director.

Ballesteros not only directed the film but also shot most of it (mostly on iPhones), edited it, and produced it. He spent six years following Kanye around, capturing over 3,000 hours of raw footage, in all kinds of moments, both mundane and controversial. It seems like Kanye gave Ballesteros completely unfiltered access to his life.

Source: https://www.aol.com/articles/unfiltered-kanye-west-documentary-hits-213046460.html