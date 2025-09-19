Source: Colts vs. Titans: Week 3 NFL Preview, Predictions, and Odds An AFC South rivalry takes center stage in Week 3 as the undefeated Indianapolis Colts (2-0) travel to Nashville to take on the winless Tennessee Titans (0-2). The Colts are emerging as one of the league’s early surprise teams, while the Titans are looking for their rookie quarterback to find his footing and avoid a disastrous 0-3 start. This matchup presents a classic clash of momentum. Indianapolis is riding high on offensive efficiency, while Tennessee struggles to build an identity. Let’s break down the predictions, odds, and key factors for this divisional showdown. Colts vs. Titans: Week 3 NFL Preview, Predictions, and Odds was originally published on 1075thefan.com

A Tale of Two Quarterbacks The Colts' impressive 2-0 start has been powered by the unexpectedly stellar play of quarterback Daniel Jones. He has ignited an offense that currently ranks fourth in the league in points per game (31.0) and second in total yards (891). Jones has found a rhythm, effectively commanding a balanced attack that keeps defenses guessing. On the other side, the Titans handed the keys to Cam Ward, the top pick from the 2025 NFL Draft. The transition to the pros has been challenging, as the Titans' offense is among the lowest-scoring in the league. While Ward has shown flashes of his potential, the lack of star power at other skill positions and overall team indiscipline have hampered his development.

Betting Odds and Expert Picks Source: Michael Hickey / Getty The Colts enter the game as road favorites, a reflection of their dominant performance through two weeks. Spread: Colts -4.5

Colts -4.5 Moneyline: Colts -198, Titans +164

Total (Over/Under): 43.5 points Expert opinions are split, but many see the Colts' offensive firepower as the deciding factor. The Titans' defense has been particularly vulnerable against the run, surrendering 300 rushing yards in their first two games. That weakness plays directly into the hands of Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who is poised for a big day. Picks for the Colts to cover the spread often cite this mismatch. As one analyst noted, the combination of Jones's proficient passing and Taylor's ability to exploit a weak run defense creates a potent formula for success. However, some experts are calling for an upset, believing the Colts might be overvalued after a hot start and are due for a return to earth against a desperate division rival.