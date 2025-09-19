Listen Live
Entertainment

Nelly Revives Apple Bottoms with Bubly Collaboration

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nelly
Source: General / Nelly

Nelly launches Apple Bottoms comeback by partnering with Bubly sparkling water in a limited-edition collaboration that’s making waves in both fashion and pop culture. The centerpiece of this revival is the Apple Bubly Jeans, which feature the signature apple-shaped pockets embroidered with “Apple Bubly,” a nod to the brand’s original DNA and a bold new twist.

This collaboration celebrates the apple-themed roots of both Apple Bottoms and Bubly, bundling jeans with lifestyle accessories and beverages through a carefully curated pack available exclusively on the Apple Bottoms website. For fans, the bundle includes not just the jeans and sparkling water but also a tank top, keychain, mini denim clutch, and iron-on patch, emphasizing the experiential element of this comeback.

Nelly launches Apple Bottoms comeback with intention: acknowledging that urban fashion has evolved and that customers want more than clothing—they want an immersive lifestyle. Bringing back Apple Bottoms now is as much about reconnecting with longtime fans who grew up with the brand as it is about attracting new audiences seeking innovation tied to nostalgia.

Fashion insiders and culture watchers are calling this strategy smart: blending the familiar apple motif with modern design elements and multimedia marketing to reestablish Apple Bottoms as relevant in today’s marketplace. The success of the campaign will likely depend on execution, authenticity, and whether the limited-edition Apple Bubly bundle resonates beyond social media hype.

As Nelly returns to the fashion world, he does so not just by dropping jeans, but by reviving a story—one of identity, curve-friendly design, and the power of culture. With Nelly launches Apple Bottoms comeback, the artist is proving that in fashion, sometimes the past is the key to the future.

Source: https://rollingout.com/2025/09/19/nelly-apple-bottoms-playful-twist-return/

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Neyo  Gets Real on Music,  Independence and Making an Impact 

RELATED | Coco Jones Talks New Tour, New Music, Bel-Air & Doing It Her Way

RELATED | The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You Do

RELATED | The Exhale podcast – Your JOY List

RELATED | The Exhale podcast – Burn Out to Bliss

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

Brandy & Monica 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour asset
Entertainment

Monica Sets the Dress Code for The Boy Is Mine Tour

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 10, 2025
Entertainment

The Fix: Meagan Good Gushes over Her Marriage

Persia White
Entertainment

Persia White Hints at Possible Girlfriends Movie

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close