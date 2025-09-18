Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Handout

Dr. Dre Allegedly Has Unreleased Music with the Diplomats

Tony Yayo revealed in an interview that Dr. Dre has a collection of unreleased music with The Diplomats, as the legendary producer is known for being a perfectionist. Jim Jones had previously mentioned working with Dre in 2010, while Xzibit who has collaborated on a number of hits including “What’s the Difference” and “U Know” and recently reconnected for X’s new album Kingmaker with Dre featuring on the track “Leave Me Alone”. Sitting down for a chat with Billboard, X opened up about what it’s like to work with the legendary producer.

“When we did ‘B*tch Please’ together. The insanity of it was being a fan first and then you basically get recruited into The Avengers. I’ll never lose that feeling, because it keeps things in perspective. The direction Dre gives when he’s in the studio only elevates the record, because you rely on his experience. Even if it takes you out of your comfort zone.”

The Pimp My Ride host also revealed that “Leave Me Alone” was a last minute addition to his first album in over a decade.

He continued: “We were supposed to come out on March 28, and then [‘Leave Me Alone’] came in. I was like, ‘Oh sh*t!’ It was crazy. Swizz Beatz actually did the track and Dre did co-production, and just to have both of them together on a track, I don’t think that’s ever been done. It was really exciting. To have Dre on the album after all this time means the world to me. He’s my brother, he’s coach.”

Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/dr-dre-allegedly-has-unreleased-music-with-the-diplomats/