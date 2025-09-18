Listen Live
Jimmy Kimmel’s show suspended indefinitely over Charlie Kirk remarks

The network's decision Wednesday came Nexstar announced its ABC affiliates would pre-empt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely over his comments.

Published on September 18, 2025

2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

A spokesperson for Kimmel did not immediately return a call for comment.

