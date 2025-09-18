Interstate Shooting Investigation Returns More Charges for Indy Man

Logan Quisenberry (Marion County Prosecutor’s Office)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man tied to an August road rage incident is facing additional charges following an investigation from Indiana State Police.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that 19-year-old Logan Quisenberry has been charged with dealing in a schedule 1 controlled substance, dealing in marijuana, criminal recklessness, possession of a destructive device and pointing a firearm.

The road rage shooting happened August 21 on I-465 northbound near I-69. Indiana State Police said Quisenberry was on a motorcycle when he fired multiple shots at a vehicle with a family inside, including an infant. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Indiana State Police then searched Quisenberry’s home to find drugs and improvised explosive devices.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears told WIBC that the community was a great help to detectives in identifying Quisenberry as the suspect on the motorcycle, which led to the investigation at his home.

“What started off as a road rage investigation very quickly turned into a narcotic investigation, a firearm investigation,” said Mears. “This case perfectly reflects what we look for which is community cooperation and a great investigation by law enforcement.”

Prosecutor Mears said the next step will be to look into the source for the materials used for the explosive devices found in Quisenberry’s home and what was the plan for them.

“It’s not every day that you see someone who takes the time to collect the necessary materials to build and construct this device, let alone detonate it,” Mears added.

It’s possible that Quisenberry wasn’t acting alone. Mears said they will investigate that possibility too.

“It’s been our experience that when you’re dealing with the variety and amount of narcotics and then you throw in the possession of a destructive device, we understand that people often times are not acting alone,” Mears said.

Quisenberry’s initial hearing took place Wednesday morning in Marion County. He’s being held on a $250,000 surety bond.

Interstate Shooting Investigation Returns More Charges for Indy Man was originally published on wibc.com