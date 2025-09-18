Indiana Scores Two Spots on List of Best College Bars

Source: Luisrojasstock / Getty

Indiana Scores Two Spots on The Athletic’s List of Best College Bars

The Athletic just dropped their list of America’s 10 Best College Bars, and Indiana is repping hard with not one, but two legendary watering holes.

First up — The Linebacker Lounge in South Bend. True to its name, it was opened by a former Notre Dame linebacker and has been slinging drinks since 1962. Fans rave about their burgers — so you can grab one before or after a game and feel like you’re part of Fighting Irish history.

Then there’s Nick’s English Hut in Bloomington. Nick’s has been a Bloomington staple since 1927 (I hope they’re already planning a huge 100th birthday bash!). The Athletic notes that Nick’s even has its own drinking game — and yes, you can buy the at-home version.

Indiana may be known for basketball, but clearly, we know how to do college bars too.

