Listen Live
Food & Drink

Indiana Scores Two Spots on List of Best College Bars

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Friends playing billiard and drinking beer in a pub
Source: Luisrojasstock / Getty

Indiana Scores Two Spots on The Athletic’s List of Best College Bars

The Athletic just dropped their list of America’s 10 Best College Bars, and Indiana is repping hard with not one, but two legendary watering holes.

First up — The Linebacker Lounge in South Bend. True to its name, it was opened by a former Notre Dame linebacker and has been slinging drinks since 1962. Fans rave about their burgers — so you can grab one before or after a game and feel like you’re part of Fighting Irish history.

Then there’s Nick’s English Hut in Bloomington. Nick’s has been a Bloomington staple since 1927 (I hope they’re already planning a huge 100th birthday bash!). The Athletic notes that Nick’s even has its own drinking game — and yes, you can buy the at-home version.

Indiana may be known for basketball, but clearly, we know how to do college bars too.

Indiana Scores Two Spots on List of Best College Bars  was originally published on b1057.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 10, 2025
Entertainment

The Fix: Meagan Good Gushes over Her Marriage

A white car is driving down the road
Local

Speeding concerns on Meridian Street reach new high following crash

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Politics

Braun says redistricting special session could happen in November

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close