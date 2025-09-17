Listen Live
Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Indianapolis Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Published on September 17, 2025

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Michael Hickey

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday by the NFL.

This is the fourth time in his career that Taylor has earned Player of the Week honors (Week 16 of 2024, Week 10 of 2022 and Week 11 of 2021).

In Indianapolis’ 29-28 win against the Denver Broncos, Taylor compiled 25 carries for 165 yards (6.6 avg.), along with two receptions for 50 yards (25.0 avg.) and one touchdown. This was his fifth career game with over 200 scrimmage yards and at least one scrimmage touchdown, tying Edgerrin James for the most in Colts history.

Taylor is the first Colts player to have at least 150 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards in a single game since Marshall Faulk in Week 13 of the 1998 season.

The Colts (2-0) are back at this Sunday on the road to face the Tennessee Titans (0-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

