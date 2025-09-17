Listen Live
Carrie Underwood Heats Things Up with Homemade Hot Sauce

Carrie Underwood is proving once again that her talents go way beyond the stage.

Published on September 17, 2025

Carrie Underwood is proving once again that her talents go way beyond the stage. The country superstar recently gave fans a peek inside her kitchen on Instagram, showing off her latest creation: homemade fermented hot sauce.

The peppers? Grown fresh in her very own garden. 🌶️

This isn’t Carrie’s first foray into homestyle cooking. She’s been experimenting with all kinds of preservation methods, even sharing photos of canned meals she’s put together. Fans have loved seeing this down-to-earth, DIY side of the singer — reminding us that she can shine just as brightly in the kitchen as she does under the stage lights.

While her culinary skills are making headlines, Carrie hasn’t announced any new music projects just yet. Her most recent album was released in 2022, and her duet with Cody Johnson is still earning plenty of buzz — it’s even nominated for two CMA Awards in 2025.

From number-one hits to hot sauce jars, Carrie Underwood continues to keep fans guessing what she’ll create next.

Carrie Underwood Heats Things Up with Homemade Hot Sauce  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

