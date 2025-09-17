Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Teena Marie biopic announced by her daughter Alia Rose, bringing the story of the “Ivory Queen of Soul” to the big screen. On September 12, 2025, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Clay Cane Show,” Alia Rose revealed that both a book and a biopic are in development to honor her mother’s legacy. She expressed her excitement, stating, “It’s finally happening,” and emphasized the importance of telling Teena Marie’s story, highlighting themes of women’s empowerment and the challenges she faced in the music industry.

Teena Marie, born Mary Christine Brockert, was renowned for her powerful vocals and genre-blending music, which defied racial expectations and earned her the title “Ivory Queen of Soul.” Her career was marked by significant achievements and struggles, including legal battles with record labels and her role as a trailblazer for women in the music industry. The upcoming biopic aims to delve into these aspects of her life, offering a comprehensive look at her artistic journey and personal resilience.

Alia Rose, who has been actively involved in preserving her mother’s artistic legacy, is producing the biopic and working closely with a trusted writer to ensure an authentic portrayal. This project is expected to resonate with audiences, shedding light on Teena Marie’s enduring impact on music and culture.

The announcement of the Teena Marie biopic has generated significant anticipation among fans and the music community, eager to witness the life of a pioneering artist brought to life on screen.

Source: https://blackchronicle.com/national/teena-maries-daughter-announces-book-and-biopic/

