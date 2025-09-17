Listen Live
Sports

Venus and Serena Williams Podcast: A New Chapter

Williams Sisters Launch a Podcast Tennis Fans Have Been Waiting For

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Premiere of 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' - Arrivals
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Williams Sisters Launch a Podcast Tennis Fans Have Been Waiting For

Venus and Serena Williams are launching a new podcast series called “Stockton Street,” named after their childhood street in Compton, California. The bi-weekly series will feature personal stories, career insights, and behind-the-scenes content from the tennis champions. The podcast premiered on Wednesday, September 17, with the first episode focusing on the origins of their tennis dynasty and their journey to Grand Slam supremacy. The series will be available on X, marking the platform’s 27th original content series and showcasing the sisters’ authentic voices at the intersection of sports, business, and culture. Serena and Venus have expanded their business portfolios with multimedia production companies and investment firms, making this podcast a platform for their entrepreneurial endeavors and personal stories. Source: https://www.essence.com/entertainment/sports/venus-serena-williams-stockton-street-podcast/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 10, 2025
Entertainment

The Fix: Meagan Good Gushes over Her Marriage

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

A white car is driving down the road
Local

Speeding concerns on Meridian Street reach new high following crash

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Politics

Braun says redistricting special session could happen in November

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close