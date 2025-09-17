Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Williams Sisters Launch a Podcast Tennis Fans Have Been Waiting For

Venus and Serena Williams are launching a new podcast series called “Stockton Street,” named after their childhood street in Compton, California. The bi-weekly series will feature personal stories, career insights, and behind-the-scenes content from the tennis champions. The podcast premiered on Wednesday, September 17, with the first episode focusing on the origins of their tennis dynasty and their journey to Grand Slam supremacy. The series will be available on X, marking the platform’s 27th original content series and showcasing the sisters’ authentic voices at the intersection of sports, business, and culture. Serena and Venus have expanded their business portfolios with multimedia production companies and investment firms, making this podcast a platform for their entrepreneurial endeavors and personal stories. Source: https://www.essence.com/entertainment/sports/venus-serena-williams-stockton-street-podcast/