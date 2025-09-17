The ‘Jerry’ in Ben & Jerry’s Is Quitting

Source: Lisa Lake / Getty

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield resigns from the iconic ice cream brand, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s history. Known for pairing rich flavors with bold social activism, the Vermont-based brand now faces questions about its future under parent company Unilever.

Greenfield’s decision comes after years of tension between Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever, particularly following the brand’s 2021 move to halt sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. That choice reflected Ben & Jerry’s long-standing tradition of standing up for social justice causes, but it triggered backlash from Unilever, which has repeatedly tried to rein in the company’s activism.

In a statement, Greenfield explained that he could no longer remain with a company that had been “silenced” by its parent corporation. His departure underscores the erosion of the merger agreement that was designed to preserve Ben & Jerry’s independence and safeguard its mission-driven identity.

Unilever, which purchased Ben & Jerry’s in 2000, has reportedly rejected recent attempts to sell the company to investors, signaling its intent to maintain control despite growing friction. The resignation of a co-founder, however, sends a clear message: the balance between profit and principle has tipped too far for those who built the brand on values as much as on ice cream.

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield resigns at a time when consumers are paying close attention to how brands align with their beliefs. For fans and followers, the question remains—will the company continue to honor its activist roots, or will it melt into the mold of corporate conformity?

Source: https://nypost.com/2025/09/17/business/ben-amp-jerrys-co-founder-jerry-greenfield-resigns-citing-loss-of-independence-under-unilever/

