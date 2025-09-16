Speeding concerns on Meridian Street reach new high following crash

Source: schankz / Getty

MERIDIAN-KESSLER — Residents in one north side neighborhood are raising new concerns about speeding issues they’ve seen on Meridian Street, issues they told WRTV they’ve seen for years. The renewed urgency comes following several crashes in the last week, including one where a person slammed into the fence of a home while the homeowners were having a birthday party.

“I’m not afraid of many things, but I am afraid to walk my children on the street I live on,” James Montague said.

According to neighbors, speeding has been an issue on North Meridian Street for a long time.

“Everybody treats it like, I don’t know, the first straightaway at the motor speedway,” Megan Montague said.

Megan and James Montague have lived in the neighborhood for over seven years. Since they moved in, they’ve seen the number of accidents continue to rise.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I think we’re probably averaging one to two accidents a week, many weeks,” Megan said. “It’s definitely increased since we’ve purchased our home.”

“We’ve actually done three years in a row of traffic studies that meet the federal guidelines for data collection, and we have shown that the average car is driving 15 mph over the speed limit 24/7 down our street” James explained. “Someone was going 103 mph in the middle of the workday.”

Many neighbors told WRTV they have personal experience with the issues that the speeding on Meridian Street causes, whether it’s the actual damage that these accidents make to the infrastructure of their homes or just the memories that leave a lasting impact.

“I would never imagine that after my child’s birthday party, I would have to call the school counselor and ask her to offer grief counseling sessions because a woman tragically passed away during my child’s birthday party… in my front yard,” James said.

“Unfortunately we’ve had a fatality now and that is distributing that we cannot get someone to listen to us,” Kim Kourany, who lives right off Meridian Street, told WRTV.

Read more from WRTV here