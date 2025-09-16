Listen Live
Robert Redford, storyteller who shaped Hollywood, dead at 89

Oscar-winning actor and director Robert Redford has died at 89. The Hollywood icon’s six-decade career spanned classics like The Sting and Ordinary People.

Published on September 16, 2025

Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director, and indie patriarch, has died
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Acclaimed actor and director Robert Redford, whose career in Hollywood spanned over six decades, died on Tuesday at age 89, the New York Times reported, citing Cindi Berger, CEO of the firm Rogers & Cowan PMK.

Scripps News has contacted Rogers & Cowan PMK for confirmation.

Redford earned four nominations for Academy Awards throughout his film career. He won an Oscar in 1980 for directing “Ordinary People,” marking his directorial debut.

He earned Best Picture and Best Director nominations for “Quiz Show” in 1984, and a nomination for Best Actor for “The Sting” in 1973. It was his roles in “The Sting” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” that cemented his place in Hollywood as a leading man.

He then went on to star as Bob Woodward in the Watergate classic “All the President’s Men.”

He was also given an honorary Academy Award in 2002.

He continued acting and directing hit movies well into his 80s. In 2018, he was nominated for a Best Actor Golden Globe for his role in “The Old Man & the Gun.”

