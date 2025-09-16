Listen Live
Politics

Braun says redistricting special session could happen in November

Gov. Mike Braun said Monday that discussions about calling a special legislative session on redistricting are progressing, with some lawmakers changing their positions on the issue.

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Mike Braun said Monday that discussions about calling a special legislative session on redistricting are progressing, with some lawmakers changing their positions on the issue.

Speaking at the Indiana Statehouse after a commerce announcement, Braun told reporters he’s seeing movement among legislators who were previously opposed to redistricting.

“You clearly saw certain legislators that had absolutely no interest to where they’re publicly out there changing their mind,” Braun said.

The governor said he wants any special session to be “organic” and successful, adding that he believes it will “probably” happen. He indicated the session could occur anytime from early November through the beginning of the 2026 legislative session, “likely earlier rather than later.”

Braun defended potential redistricting efforts by pointing to other states, particularly Massachusetts, which he said has gerrymandered all nine of its congressional districts to favor Democrats.

“If the other side of the aisle was in this place, they’d do it in a heartbeat,” Braun said.

Read more from WRTV here

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 10, 2025
Entertainment

The Fix: Meagan Good Gushes over Her Marriage

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Indianapolis
Local

Brownsburg community supports two Black teens after racist incident

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close