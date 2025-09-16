Braun says redistricting special session could happen in November

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Mike Braun said Monday that discussions about calling a special legislative session on redistricting are progressing, with some lawmakers changing their positions on the issue.

Speaking at the Indiana Statehouse after a commerce announcement, Braun told reporters he’s seeing movement among legislators who were previously opposed to redistricting.

“You clearly saw certain legislators that had absolutely no interest to where they’re publicly out there changing their mind,” Braun said.

The governor said he wants any special session to be “organic” and successful, adding that he believes it will “probably” happen. He indicated the session could occur anytime from early November through the beginning of the 2026 legislative session, “likely earlier rather than later.”

Braun defended potential redistricting efforts by pointing to other states, particularly Massachusetts, which he said has gerrymandered all nine of its congressional districts to favor Democrats.

“If the other side of the aisle was in this place, they’d do it in a heartbeat,” Braun said.

