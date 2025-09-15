Source: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty

Pharrell’s Voices of Fire Make History at the Vatican

On September 13, 2025, the world witnessed a groundbreaking moment when Pharrell Williams’ acclaimed gospel choir, Voices of Fire, brought their electrifying sound to St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

The performance was part of the Grace for the World concert during the World Meeting on Human Fraternity, an event that drew thousands from across the globe to celebrate unity, faith, and the power of music.

Guided by Pharrell’s vision and rooted in the rich tradition of gospel, Voices of Fire delivered an unforgettable set that blended contemporary energy with timeless praise.

Backed by the release of their new album, OPHANIM, the choir performed standout tracks such as “THE ONE,” “ANYWHERE,” and “MIRACLE WORKER.”

Each song rang out across the Vatican, echoing through the historic square and lifting hearts heavenward.

For many, the concert was more than a performance. It was a spiritual encounter.

Voices of Fire has always stood for more than music, representing perseverance, healing, and community through every note.

Their appearance at the Vatican underscored that mission on a global stage, offering a sound that united cultures, languages, and traditions under one powerful message of hope.

Pharrell, who has long championed blending creativity with purpose, called the choir’s Vatican debut a dream realized.

“This is bigger than us,”

he said, emphasizing the group’s role in spreading light and love through their art.

The presence of an American gospel choir in one of the most sacred spaces in the world signaled the universal impact of gospel music.

