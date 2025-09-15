Girlfriends: Why Long Friendships Keep Us Grounded

This year marks 25 years since the premiere of Girlfriends, the beloved series that followed Joan, Toni, Maya, and Lynn through careers, relationships, and the rollercoaster of adulthood. Beyond the laughs and drama, the show celebrated the beauty of long friendships, reminding us that when you have a strong circle, you never face life’s weight alone.

Long friendships act as anchors in our lives. Friends who truly know you help keep you steady when the world feels overwhelming. They are the ones who hold you accountable, cheer you on when you need courage, and love you through every version of yourself. These bonds remind us that while so much changes, true connection remains constant.

One of the greatest joys of long friendships is the intentional bonding. Think of the girls’ trips that create unforgettable memories, the book clubs that spark deep conversations, or the regular catch-up dates that keep you close even in busy seasons. Sometimes the best therapy happens at brunch, when laughter flows and honest talk resets your perspective.

We often underestimate how vital these traditions are for our mental health. In the middle of life’s noise, your circle is where you can exhale. They remind you of your worth, lift you when you stumble, and celebrate wins that others might overlook.

What makes long friendships powerful is not perfection but effort: checking in, showing up, forgiving, and growing together through every season.

As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Girlfriends, let it be a call to action. Send the text, plan the trip, or set the date you’ve been putting off. Long friendships are not just about honoring the past; they are about building a future side by side.

When you have a circle that strong, you do more than survive life’s ups and downs… you thrive.