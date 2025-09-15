Daughters of Malcolm X and MLK Jr. Shine at NYFW

New York Fashion Week has always been about bold looks, but this weekend, it became a runway for legacy. The daughters of Malcolm X and MLK Jr. walked side by side, transforming the catwalk into a living tribute to civil rights history.

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, wore sweatshirts from Actively Black that honored their legendary fathers. Their walk wasn’t just about fashion—it was about heritage, resilience, and unity.

The show paid tribute not only to their fathers but also to their mothers, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz. These women carried movements and families while shaping communities. Honoring them on the runway ensured the full story of Black leadership stood front and center.

The runway continued with powerful moments. Ruby Bridges, now 71, walked with the same strength she showed at six years old when integrating an all-white school. Before she appeared, archival footage of her historic bravery played, followed by a symbolic reenactment that gave the audience chills.

Photographer Cecil Williams also walked, wearing a sweatshirt featuring his 1956 “whites-only fountain” photo, now reimagined as a celebration of courage. Ben Haith, designer of the Juneteenth flag, received thunderous applause for creating a symbol that defines freedom today.

Designer Lanny Smith reminded the audience: Jim Crow wasn’t that long ago. With his vision, Actively Black turned New York Fashion Week into more than a show—it became a declaration.

Seeing the daughters of Malcolm X and MLK Jr. strut together proved that our history isn’t behind us—it’s still walking proudly forward.