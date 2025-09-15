Listen Live
Cardi B Recently Revealed Why She Declined Super Bowl

Cardi B reveals why she turned down the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Published on September 15, 2025

Cardi B reveals why she turned down the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cardi B recently revealed that she turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2019 because she felt she didn’t have enough hits at the time. Now, with more experience and a deeper catalog of chart-toppers, she says she would embrace the opportunity. The rapper cited her support for Colin Kaepernick as the reason for declining the show back then. Cardi also discussed her perfectionist approach to releasing her upcoming album, “Am I the Drama?”, which features 23 tracks including her hit singles “WAP” and “Up.” Source: https://www.hola.com/us/entertainment/20250913855607/cardi-b-super-bowl-halftime-2019-turned-down-reason/

