Source: Getty/Prince Williams/Wireimage

Jermaine Dupri Wonders Why No One Asks If Janet Jackson Fumbled Him?

Jermaine Dupri recently discussed his past relationship with Janet Jackson, stating that he doesn’t believe he “fumbled” her. In a recent interview, Dupri expressed confusion over the concept of “fumbling” and suggested that perhaps Jackson was the one who “fumbled” him. He emphasized that their relationship was significant and lasted for eight years. Dupri also shared insights into their dynamic, revealing that he never intended to produce music for Jackson and wanted to avoid any perception of ulterior motives. Additionally, he appeared in Jackson’s documentary, where he acknowledged his past mistakes and admitted to being “reckless” in their relationship. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/treyalston/jermaine-dupri-janet-jackson-fumble-wonders?utm_source=yahoosyndication&utm_medium=referral-distro