Source: Live Nation / Toyota Center

Ice Cube Releases Man Up Album and Launches Anniversary Tour

Ice Cube has released his 12th studio album, “Man Up,” which is available on all digital streaming platforms. The album, executively produced by Cube and Tony Draper, showcases Cube’s signature West Coast grit and sharp lyricism to challenge misconceptions and push for accountability. Standout tracks include “Before Hip Hop,” “Act My Age” featuring Scarface, and “California Dreamin.” Cube will also embark on his Truth to Power tour, celebrating 40 years of groundbreaking music. The album aims to confront reality and address social issues, with Cube stating that hip hop didn’t create the struggle, but gave us the language to call it out. Source: https://thesource.com/2025/09/13/ice-cube-man-up-album-release/