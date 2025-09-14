Listen Live
Local

Indianapolis Zoo Welcomes Giant Tortoises to New Exhibit

Published on September 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Tortoise at Indianapolis Zoo
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Aldabra giant tortoises have arrived at their permanent home as the Indianapolis Zoo debuts a new exhibit space.

Slow but steady, several giant tortoises inched their way across the Indianapolis Zoo grounds to their permanent home. The tortoises arrived in May in a temporary pit stop location until the permanent location could be built. Located next to Deserts, the new giant tortoise exhibit is designed for year-round comfort. This habitat includes a spacious outdoor yard for basking and exploring, including a mud wallow and a pool to support their natural behaviors.

There will also be an indoor retreat for cooler weather, complete with another pool.

To meet the tortoises, you can check out the Indianapolis Zoo’s website.

Indianapolis Zoo Welcomes Giant Tortoises to New Exhibit  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

Indianapolis
Local

Brownsburg community supports two Black teens after racist incident

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close