Listen Live
Local

Shots Fired Near Notre Dame Campus During Football Game

Published on September 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department says shots were fired near University of Notre Dame late Saturday.

It happened during their football game against Texas A&M.

Officers were called to Eddy Street Commons after reports of multiple shots being fired. When they arrived, they were trying to disperse a large crowd around 10 p.m.

No one was injured, but five vehicles and two apartments were damaged.

At least two people were detained but were later released.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community, but they are investigating. If you have any information, you can give Crime Stoppers a call at 574-288-STOP (7867).

Shots Fired Near Notre Dame Campus During Football Game  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

Indianapolis
Local

Brownsburg community supports two Black teens after racist incident

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close