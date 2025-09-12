Listen Live
The Fix: Indiana Fever Headed to the 2025 WNBA Playoffs

Published on September 12, 2025

The Indiana Fever WNBA Playoffs 2025 begin this Sunday. Fans are already buzzing with excitement. The Fever earned the No. 6 seed and will face the No. 3 Atlanta Dream in the first round.

Game 1 tips off at 3 p.m. in Atlanta and will air live on ABC. Then the action returns home. Game 2 is Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indy fans, this is your chance to show up and cheer loud.

The Fever’s playoff run is a major moment for the team and the city. With star players ready, the series promises energy, intensity, and excitement. Fans can feel the passion and anticipation growing.

Tickets for Game 2 go on sale Friday at 2 p.m. A full arena makes a difference, giving the Fever a stronger home court advantage.

As the playoffs kick off, the Indiana Fever WNBA Playoffs 2025 are set to make history. Fans in the stands and at home can witness unforgettable moments. This is the time to support the team and celebrate Fever basketball.

