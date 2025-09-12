Listen Live
Sports

Indiana Fever Set For Playoff Showdown Against Atlanta Dream

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Indiana Fever Set for Playoff Showdown Against Atlanta Dream

The Indiana Fever are gearing up for their first-round matchup in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Dream.

Securing the No. 6 seed with a 24-20 record, the Fever will face the No. 3 seed Dream in a best-of-three series starting Sunday, September 14, at 3:00 PM ET in Atlanta’s Gateway Center Arena.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Game 2 will bring the action back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday, September 16, at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

If necessary, a decisive Game 3 will take place in Atlanta on Thursday, September 18.

This marks the Fever’s 15th playoff appearance and their first back-to-back postseason berths since 2015-2016.

The team enters the playoffs with momentum, having set franchise records for total wins and road victories this season.

Meanwhile, the Dream, boasting a 30-14 record, also achieved a franchise-best season.

Tickets for Game 2 in Indianapolis are now available, and fans are encouraged to support the Fever as they aim to advance further in the playoffs.

game one will be broadcasted on the radio on 93.1 WIBC – game two and game three will be broadcasted on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.

Indiana Fever Set For Playoff Showdown Against Atlanta Dream  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 08, 2024
8 Items
All News

Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Stop The music - Hot WTLC Happening on September 10th
Events

Stop The Music – Brought to you by Eskenazi Health

Karen Vaughn wtlc 2019
Celebrity

Karen Vaughn – 106.7 WTLC

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close