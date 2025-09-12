The Fix: Whoopi Goldberg speaks on Retirement Struggles
Whoopi Goldberg recently opened up about the tough reality of retirement, and her words hit home for many Americans. After 18 seasons on The View, she admitted that she cannot walk away from work just yet, because of financial security.
Her candid remark, “If you don’t marry well, you have to keep working,” highlights a challenge millions face. Even with decades of success, stability is not always guaranteed.
Rising costs, longer life spans, and unexpected expenses are reshaping retirement for many. Instead of enjoying a slower pace, people are finding they must keep working well into their later years.
Whoopi’s honesty serves as a reminder: preparing for retirement isn’t just about saving it’s about adapting to a changing economy. Her story mirrors the national reality, where financial security in retirement feels uncertain for too many.
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
INTERVIEW: Mike Epps Talks With Karen Vaughn On His Free Community Concert in Indianapolis This Weekend
-
Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs