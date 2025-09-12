The Fix: Whoopi Goldberg speaks on Retirement Struggles

Whoopi Goldberg recently opened up about the tough reality of retirement, and her words hit home for many Americans. After 18 seasons on The View, she admitted that she cannot walk away from work just yet, because of financial security.

Her candid remark, “If you don’t marry well, you have to keep working,” highlights a challenge millions face. Even with decades of success, stability is not always guaranteed.

Rising costs, longer life spans, and unexpected expenses are reshaping retirement for many. Instead of enjoying a slower pace, people are finding they must keep working well into their later years.

Whoopi’s honesty serves as a reminder: preparing for retirement isn’t just about saving it’s about adapting to a changing economy. Her story mirrors the national reality, where financial security in retirement feels uncertain for too many.