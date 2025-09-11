Listen Live
Colts To Host 'White Out Game' Vs Broncos in Week 2

Published on September 11, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts are set to transform Lucas Oil Stadium into a sea of white for their Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Dubbed the “White Out Game,” the event will feature the Colts donning their white-on-white uniforms, with fans encouraged to wear white gear to match the team and create a unified visual spectacle.

The game will kick off at 4:05 PM and promises an exciting lineup of activities.

The first 50,000 fans will receive a white “For the Shoe” rally towel, and exclusive “White Out” merchandise will be available at the Colts Pro Shop and online.

The Colts will also honor the late Forrest Lucas, founder of Lucas Oil Products, during the game.

With a strong start to the season following their dominant win over the Dolphins, the Colts aim to continue their momentum against a tough Denver defense.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early and join the team in making this “White Out Game” a memorable experience.

Colts To Host ‘White Out Game’ Vs Broncos in Week 2  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

